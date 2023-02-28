Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission, Chairman FBR discuss cooperation in revenue mobilization

Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takahiro Yasui (Japan), Weihua Liu (China), Sagmin Ryu (Korea) and Noor Ahmed (Pakistan) on Monday met the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and his team to discuss cooperation in the area of Revenue Mobilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takahiro Yasui (Japan), Weihua Liu (China), Sagmin Ryu (Korea) and Noor Ahmed (Pakistan) on Monday met the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and his team to discuss cooperation in the area of Revenue Mobilization.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the progress on ADB-funded projects, said a press release issued here.

Country Director ADB Yong Ye, Director's Advisor Ronald Ray San Juan, Director's Advisor for Japan Shunsuke Sakugawa and JFPR Fund Manager Yusuke Sekiguchi also attended the meeting.

The Chairman FBR briefed the mission on the revenue mobilization initiatives of FBR and discussed various mutual areas of cooperation.

It was agreed that the FBR was on the right track to achieve the targets and both sides would continue to work towards identifying further areas of cooperation.