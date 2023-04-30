UrduPoint.com

At Least 11 Dead After Gas Leak In Northern India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) A gas leak killed at least 11 people in India's northern state of Punjab on Sunday, media report, citing local officials.

"A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years," an official was quoted as saying by India's ANI news agency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Twitter that the gas leak occurred at a factory in Giaspura, an industrial area in the city of Ludhiana. Police, government and the National Disaster Response Force responded to the incident, the official added.

The source and the kind of gas leaked are yet to be determined, police said, as quoted by ANI. Police officials have cordoned off the site and are patrolling the street, the report added.

More Stories From Business

