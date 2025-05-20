Australia Lowers Policy Rate To 2-year Low Of 3.85%
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% on Tuesday, the lowest level in two years, citing the global outlook and falling inflation at home
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% on Tuesday, the lowest level in two years, citing the global outlook and falling inflation at home.
The decision also matched the market expectations.
The central bank said in a statement that upside risks to inflation have diminished, while international developments are expected to put pressure on the country's economy.
"Inflation is in the target band and upside risks appear to have diminished as international developments are expected to weigh on the economy," the statement said.
It warned of ongoing shocks in the global economy due to the US President Donald Trump administration's trade policies and the deteriorating geopolitical environment.
The central forecasts are subject to considerable uncertainty due to the rapid change in world trade policy.
"Setting aside overseas developments, private domestic demand appears to have been recovering, real household incomes have picked up and there has been an easing in some measures of financial stress," it added.
After the decision, the Australian dollar lost around 0.56% of its value against the US dollar as of 0720GMT, trading around 1.5572.
Recent Stories
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series
FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office
Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Australia lowers policy rate to 2-year low of 3.85%
Azerbaijan, Oman hold first consular consultations
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 May 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs.342,800 per tola31 minutes ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 249 bln for 10 projects including Quantum Computing Center2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 718 points2 hours ago
-
NAC revises GDP growth upward to 2.51% for FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
Pakistani olive oil wins global recognition3 hours ago
-
LCCI opposes proposed EDB's tariff rationalization3 hours ago
-
Seafood exports grew by 8.40%, reached $370.891 mln in ten months5 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 11.79% in 10 months5 hours ago
-
Formal bankruptcy law, comprehensive policy ’essential’ for sustainable industrial growth: SAPM5 hours ago
-
Planning Minister, Balochistan CM discuss development projects6 hours ago
-
Tobacco exporters seek Policy support in meeting with Commerce Minister6 hours ago
-
Australia lowers policy rate to 2-year low of 3.85%3 minutes ago