Baku hosts 10th UN GlobE Network Steering Committee Meeting

Published May 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office and the United Nations Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), the 10th Steering Committee Meeting of the GlobE Network, commenced on Monday in Baku.

Attending the opening ceremony, Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General, highlighted the significant achievements made in the fight against corruption in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prosecutor General provided insight into the "ASAN Xidmet" model, which combines innovative approaches in public services delivery by minimizing risks in this field, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Chief Anti-Corruption Office under the Prosecutor General, as well as updating them on other institutional, legal and practical approaches put in place in Azerbaijan.

In their remarks, Brigitte Strobel-Shaw, Chief of the Corruption and Economic Crime Branch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Nasser Abaalkhail, Chair of the GlobE Network Steering Committee, and Boni de Moraes Soares, Vice-Chair, expressed gratitude for the excellent organization of the meeting in Baku.

They also referred to the efforts undertaken by the Network in the past period, as well as touching upon the issues discussed at the current meeting. The meeting also featured discussions on the admission of new members, the expansion of communication services and other relevant issues.

Kamran Aliyev, Prosecutor General, also met with Mazin Bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, President of the Saudi Arabian Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA).

During the meeting, discussions revolved around the development of existing relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the law enforcement cooperation. Kamran Aliyev underscored the importance of exchange of experience and interaction in combatting corruption.

The delegation also visited an exhibition at the History Museum of the Prosecutor General’s Office, dedicated to the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the evolution of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor’s Office.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili was also present at the meeting.

