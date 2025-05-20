LCCI Opposes Proposed EDB's Tariff Rationalization
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad Tuesday
opposed the proposed changes under the draft National Tariff Policy 2025–30 presented
by Engineering Development board (EDB).
He apprehended that the new policy could have serious repercussions for Pakistan’s
industrial base, trade balance and economic sovereignty.
The LCCI President said that while reforming the tariff regime was important, the current
proposal was likely to increase Pakistan’s reliance on imports, shifting the country further
away from a manufacturing-driven economy. He said that by substantially lowering import
duties and eliminating Additional Customs Duty (ACD), Regulatory Duty (RD), the government
risks transforming Pakistan into an import-dependent economy.
Mian Abuzar Shad was of the view that lower tariffs would lead to a surge in imports,
thereby putting immense pressure on the current account and foreign exchange reserves,
which were already under stress. “Pakistan cannot afford such a liberalization at the cost
of macroeconomic stability,” he emphasized.
The LCCI also objected the proposed tariff spread of zero to 15 percent as too narrow
to reflect the developmental needs of a diverse industrial landscape.
“Even globally competitive and specialized economies such as China maintain a much
wider tariff spread to protect sensitive sectors. This narrow spread will blur the line
between manufacturers and importers, this discouraging local production,” he asserted.
These changes, he said, would result in revenue losses for the government while exacerbating
the public debt burden. “The expected drop in customs revenue will need to be compensated
through indirect taxation or further borrowing, both of which will hurt the economy.”
Pointing to the already high cost of doing business in Pakistan, the LCCI emphasized
that this move would further deter industrial growth. “Our industries are already burdened
by high energy tariffs, inefficient labour markets and a complex tax regime. These tariff
reductions could lead to shutdowns and job losses,” he maintained.
The LCCI urged the government to reconsider this premature rationalization and engage
in meaningful consultation with industry stakeholders to develop a tariff structure that
supports both industrialization and exports.
