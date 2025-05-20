Open Menu

Seafood Exports Grew By 8.40%, Reached $370.891 Mln In Ten Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Seafood exports grew by 8.40%, reached $370.891 mln in ten months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country recorded a notable increase of 8.40 per cent during the first 10 months of the current financial year as compared to exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, over 171,886 metric ton of fish and fish products valued at $370.891 million were exported as compared to the exports of 166,242 metric tons worth of $342.154 million of the same period of the last year.

According the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, this growth reflects rising global demand and enhanced processing and export capabilities within the domestic seafood industry.

Sector analysts attribute the positive trend to improved aquaculture practices, favorable international market conditions, and government support for export-oriented fisheries.

The sustained increase in seafood exports is expected to contribute positively to the overall performance of the agriculture and food processing sectors, strengthening the country’s position in the global seafood market.

On year on year basis, the seafood exports from the country grew by 10.09 percent as about 20,358 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth of $47.985 million were exported during the month of April, 2025 as against the exports of 20,571 metric tons valued at $43.568 million of the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the last 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.04 per cent, whereas food imports grew by 0.56 per cent as compared to the imports and exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the food commodities valued at $6.164 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $6.229 billion of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, food commodities worth of $6.855 billion were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $6.817 billion of the same period of the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

15 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

15 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

15 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

15 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

15 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

15 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

15 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

15 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business