Seafood exports grew by 8.40%, reached $370.891 mln in ten months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country recorded a notable increase of 8.40 per cent during the first 10 months of the current financial year as compared to exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, over 171,886 metric ton of fish and fish products valued at $370.891 million were exported as compared to the exports of 166,242 metric tons worth of $342.154 million of the same period of the last year.

According the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, this growth reflects rising global demand and enhanced processing and export capabilities within the domestic seafood industry.

Sector analysts attribute the positive trend to improved aquaculture practices, favorable international market conditions, and government support for export-oriented fisheries.

The sustained increase in seafood exports is expected to contribute positively to the overall performance of the agriculture and food processing sectors, strengthening the country’s position in the global seafood market.

On year on year basis, the seafood exports from the country grew by 10.09 percent as about 20,358 metric tons of fish and fish preparations worth of $47.985 million were exported during the month of April, 2025 as against the exports of 20,571 metric tons valued at $43.568 million of the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, the food group exports from the country during the last 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.04 per cent, whereas food imports grew by 0.56 per cent as compared to the imports and exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-April, 2024-25, the food commodities valued at $6.164 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $6.229 billion of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, food commodities worth of $6.855 billion were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $6.817 billion of the same period of the last year.