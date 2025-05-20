Open Menu

Planning Minister, Balochistan CM Discuss Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal met with Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting focused on accelerating development in Balochistan, ensuring fair distribution of resources, and improving strategic planning to uplift the province, a news release said.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting Balochistan’s growth, saying “The projects underway in the province are aimed at public welfare and sustainable progress.”

He said improved federal-provincial coordination would pave the way for Balochistan to access new avenues of development.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted the federal government’s efforts to expand the PSDP in the coming fiscal year, aiming to provide provinces with greater developmental opportunities. “We are working towards increasing the size of the next PSDP to empower provinces with more resources,” he added.

Reviewing the PSDP 2025–26, the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing projects and affirmed the province’s determination to walk in step with the federal government in the development journey.

“Balochistan’s partnership in the national development agenda is commendable, and we are fully committed to advancing this collaboration,” Bugti added.

