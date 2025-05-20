Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 May 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 282.15 281.65

EURO EUR317.22316.66

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9471 1.9437

BRITISH POUND GBP377.14 376.47

SWISS FRANCCHF338.20 337.60

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.15 201.79

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.91 181.59

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.32 29.27

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.38 27.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.52 42.45

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.07 166.

77

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.89 217.51

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2023 0.2020

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.23 39.16

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.83 65.71

THAI BAHT*THB 8.50 8.48

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.36 77.22

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.23 75.09

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.65 77.52

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.64 917.01

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.7377

GBP 376.5142

EUR 316.5886

JPY 1.9444

SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-05-2025

