Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 20 May 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.15 281.65
EURO EUR317.22316.66
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9471 1.9437
BRITISH POUND GBP377.14 376.47
SWISS FRANCCHF338.20 337.60
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.15 201.79
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.91 181.59
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.32 29.27
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.38 27.33
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.52 42.45
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.07 166.
77
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.89 217.51
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.06 36.00
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2023 0.2020
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.23 39.16
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.83 65.71
THAI BAHT*THB 8.50 8.48
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.36 77.22
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.23 75.09
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.65 77.52
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.64 917.01
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.7377
GBP 376.5142
EUR 316.5886
JPY 1.9444
SETTLEMENT DATE: 22-05-2025
APP/as/
