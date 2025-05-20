Azerbaijan, Oman hold first consular consultations

(@FahadShabbir)

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held its first round of consular consultations with the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman via video conference.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Omani side was headed by Mohammed Bin Nasser Al-Mabsali, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman.

Also participating in the meeting were Rashad Ismayilov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, responsible officials of the foreign policy authorities of both countries, and representatives of the Ministries of Justice, Internal Affairs, Science and Education, Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on the prospects for consular cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as the opportunities to expand the bilateral legal framework in this domain. Additionally, the sides explored the issue of providing effective consular services to both countries` citizens.

Besides, the two stressed the importance of sharing best experiences in providing digital consular services. The meeting also addressed bilateral collaboration in justice, internal affairs, education, labor, social protection and other areas.