Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 May 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:07 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.
52
GBP 379.02 374.55
EUR 318.80 315.07
JPY 1.9569 1.9339
SAR 75.60 74.72
AED 77.21 76.81
