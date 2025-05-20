Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 280.

52

GBP 379.02 374.55

EUR 318.80 315.07

JPY 1.9569 1.9339

SAR 75.60 74.72

AED 77.21 76.81

APP/as/