UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee Holds First Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:31 PM

Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee holds first meeting

Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee (BRRC) on Tuesday decided that inter-departmental coordination realized through BRRC will ensure that different laws and policies developed by different departments of the government are mutually supportive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee (BRRC) on Tuesday decided that inter-departmental coordination realized through BRRC will ensure that different laws and policies developed by different departments of the government are mutually supportive.

It also decided to work in close liaison in regulatory reforms to address common challenges in the area of policy design and its implementation.

The first meeting of BRRC was held at Quetta, which also discussed overview of the functions and purpose of BRRC, said a press release.

Formed with the support and technical assistance of the International Trade Centre (ITC) under the European Union funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, the Planning and Development Department notified the constitution of Balochistan Regulatory Reform Committee (BRRC) on September 8, 2020.

Ghulam Farooq, Secretary Planning and Development Department, chaired the meeting which was attended by BRRC members included representatives from key provincial government departments, private sector organizations and academia.

Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lahry expressed his interest in the project, and gave inputs on ways the committee could be mutually beneficial to the GRASP, government institutions, and SME's in the province.

GRASP Deputy Coordinator Owais Khattak gave a detailed overview of the functions and purpose of BRRC.

He explained that the objective of the BRRC is to advance policy dialogue among public sector, private sector and academia to take a holistic view of the regulatory environment and build consensus among the stakeholders for new laws and policies.

Mr. Ghulam Farooq, Secretary Planning and Development Department acknowledged the efforts of all stakeholders and stated that establishment of this forum is a significant step for policy coherence. All key stakeholders are required to work in close liaison in regulatory reforms to address common challenges in the area of policy design and its implementation.

A conducive regulatory regime and effective implementation of business-friendly policies are important prerequisites for the growth and sustainability of SMEs and the competitiveness of the value chains, added Jahanzeb Khan, GRASP lead for Balochistan.

GRASP is a six-year project designed to reduce poverty in Pakistan by strengthening small-scale agribusinesses in Balochistan and Sindh, and is implemented with active participation from local partners.

It will help small and medium-sized enterprises in horticulture and livestock become more competitive by making improvements at all levels of the value chain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta European Union Progress Lead Jahanzeb Khan September 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Life term awarded to murder accused

48 seconds ago

World renews aid for Afghanistan with strings atta ..

50 seconds ago

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant d ..

11 minutes ago

German Defense Chief Says Never Learned Military S ..

11 minutes ago

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

11 minutes ago

Iran's Atomic Agency to Design New Heavy Water Rea ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.