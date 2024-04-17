Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10

EURO EUR 296.66 296.13

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8015 1.7983

BRITISH POUND GBP 346.34 345.71

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.65 304.90

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.65 201.29

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.78 178.46

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.57 25.53

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.39 25.34

DANISH KRONE DKK 39.69 39.62

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 164.

53 164.24

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.26 203.89

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.65

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2011 0.2007

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.15 58.05

THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.56

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.73

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.26

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.22 903.60

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.1908

GBP 345.8462

EUR 295.4103

JPY 1.8018

SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-04-2024

