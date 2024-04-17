Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 17 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.60 278.10
EURO EUR 296.66 296.13
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8015 1.7983
BRITISH POUND GBP 346.34 345.71
SWISS FRANC CHF 305.65 304.90
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 201.65 201.29
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 178.78 178.46
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.57 25.53
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.39 25.34
DANISH KRONE DKK 39.69 39.62
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 164.
53 164.24
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.26 203.89
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.71 35.65
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2011 0.2007
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.15 58.05
THAI BAHT THB 7.58 7.56
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 75.87 75.73
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.27 74.14
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.40 76.26
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.22 903.60
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.1908
GBP 345.8462
EUR 295.4103
JPY 1.8018
SETTLEMENT DATE: 19-04-2024
