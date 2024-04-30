- Home
- Business
- Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan
Ambassador Of Belarus Expressed Keen Interest For Enhancing Bilateral Trade With Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa on Tuesday expressed keen interest in bolstering bilateral ties, besides maximizing existing trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
He called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and emphasized that trade between the two countries is far below the true potential and needs to be enhanced through Government to Government (G2G) and business to Business (B2B) interaction.
Besides, he stressed the need of harmonization of banking procedures and trade exhibitions for further enhancing and strengthening the trade and investment relations between both the countries, said a press release.
Matters of mutual interest were discussed including the commitments made during the 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in January, 2023 at Minsk, Belarus.
The Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema highlighted that Pakistan and Belarus share a cordial and friendly relationship and are committed to strengthening bilateral ties in future.
He appreciated the successful 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission which paved the way for further cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, science & technology, tourism and investment in industrial sector.
Ahad Cheema highlighted Pakistan’s potential for use of agricultural machinery like tractors and harvesters compatible with the local market especially through joint ventures with local firms. He also appreciated the government's outlook towards enhancement of trade and commerce as well as development of agriculture.
He also apprised the ambassador of Pakistan’s potential to export textile, agriculture products and surgical equipment to Belarus while benefiting from Belarusian expertise for joint ventures in heavy machinery and plants.
He emphasized to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries utilizing the forum of Pak-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim27 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones37 minutes ago
-
Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas1 hour ago
-
China's manufacturing PMI down in April3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 20247 hours ago
-
Aramco acquires 40% shares in Go Petroleum16 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds18 hours ago
-
Philips settles US sleep machine cases for $1.1 billion18 hours ago
-
G7 eyes possible end date for coal-fired power plants18 hours ago