Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa on Tuesday expressed keen interest in bolstering bilateral ties, besides maximizing existing trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

He called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and emphasized that trade between the two countries is far below the true potential and needs to be enhanced through Government to Government (G2G) and business to Business (B2B) interaction.

Besides, he stressed the need of harmonization of banking procedures and trade exhibitions for further enhancing and strengthening the trade and investment relations between both the countries, said a press release.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed including the commitments made during the 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in January, 2023 at Minsk, Belarus.

The Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema highlighted that Pakistan and Belarus share a cordial and friendly relationship and are committed to strengthening bilateral ties in future.

He appreciated the successful 6th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission which paved the way for further cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, science & technology, tourism and investment in industrial sector.

Ahad Cheema highlighted Pakistan’s potential for use of agricultural machinery like tractors and harvesters compatible with the local market especially through joint ventures with local firms. He also appreciated the government's outlook towards enhancement of trade and commerce as well as development of agriculture.

He also apprised the ambassador of Pakistan’s potential to export textile, agriculture products and surgical equipment to Belarus while benefiting from Belarusian expertise for joint ventures in heavy machinery and plants.

He emphasized to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries utilizing the forum of Pak-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission.