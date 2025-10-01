Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 October 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 06:51 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.70281.20

EURO EUR330.80330.21

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9047 1.9014

BRITISH POUND GBP378.78 378.10

SWISS FRANCCHF354.12 353.49

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.32 201.96

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.76 185.43

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.92 29.87

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.20 28.15

DANISH KRONE DKK 44.32 44.24

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.19 162.

90

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.34 217.95

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.14

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2002 0.1999

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.47 39.40

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.90 66.79

THAI BAHT*THB 8.67 8.65

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.71 76.58

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.12 74.98

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.43

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.37920.73

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.2846

GBP 378.2434

EUR 330.3406

JPY 1.8995

SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-10-2025

APP/as/

