Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 01 October 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.70281.20
EURO EUR330.80330.21
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9047 1.9014
BRITISH POUND GBP378.78 378.10
SWISS FRANCCHF354.12 353.49
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.32 201.96
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD185.76 185.43
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.92 29.87
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 28.20 28.15
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.32 44.24
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 163.19 162.
90
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.34 217.95
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.20 36.14
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2002 0.1999
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.47 39.40
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.90 66.79
THAI BAHT*THB 8.67 8.65
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 76.71 76.58
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.12 74.98
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.57 77.43
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 922.37920.73
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.2846
GBP 378.2434
EUR 330.3406
JPY 1.8995
SETTLEMENT DATE: 03-10-2025
