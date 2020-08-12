UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Central Bank Maintains Refinancing Rate At 7.75%

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

Belarus' Central Bank Maintains Refinancing Rate at 7.75%

Belarus' central bank has kept its refinancing rate at 7.75 percent, the board said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarus' central bank has kept its refinancing rate at 7.75 percent, the board said on Wednesday.

"The refinancing rate and interest rates on operations designed to regulate liquidity of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus remain at the current level," the press release said.

Next time, the National Bank's Board will gather to review the refinancing rate on October 14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Belarus October National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made o ..

8 minutes ago

Over 80% of Russian Companies Have Cybersecurity V ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Resume Flights to 7 Countries Starti ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Government Sends BRICS Bank Host Country A ..

10 minutes ago

UK Finance Minister Says 'Hard Times Are Here' Aft ..

7 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in Russia's Vector COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.