Belarus' Central Bank Maintains Refinancing Rate at 7.75%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarus' central bank has kept its refinancing rate at 7.75 percent, the board said on Wednesday.

"The refinancing rate and interest rates on operations designed to regulate liquidity of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus remain at the current level," the press release said.

Next time, the National Bank's Board will gather to review the refinancing rate on October 14.