Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,500 Per Tola To Rs245,000

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.245,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.242,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,143 to Rs.210,048 from Rs.

207,905 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,544 from Rs.190,580, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,343 from $2,322, the association reported.

