Belarus Making Deals With Rosneft, Other Russian Oil Giants at $4 a Barrel - Belneftekhim

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Belarus has begun striking oil import deals with Rosneft and other Russian producers at $4 per barrel for April, Belarus state company Belneftekhim spokesman Alexander Tishchenko told Sputnik on Friday.

"Belarus has started striking contracts with several Russian oil suppliers at $4 per barrel. The list will be announced later, but Rosneft is on this list," Tishchenko said.

In total, the country plans to get up to 2 million tonnes of oil in April, according to the spokesman.

The issues related to premiums to the Russian suppliers will be settled via inter-budget transactions, he added.