Biden Signs Bill to Raise US Debt Ceiling - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The White House announced on Saturday that US President Joe Biden had signed a bill into law raising the US debt ceiling, ending weeks of brinkmanship and intense negotiations aimed at averting a catastrophic default.

"On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the President signed into law ... H.R.

3746, the 'Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023,' which suspends the public debt limit through January 1, 2025, and increases the limit on January 2, 2025, to accommodate the obligations issued during the suspension period," it said.

The bill also rescinds certain unobligated balances, expands work requirements for a number of Federal programs, modifies environmental review processes, and terminates the suspension of federal student loan payments.