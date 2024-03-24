Bikulon Sees Vast Scope In Pakistan's Pharma, Textile Sectors
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Head of Regional Development and Investment Attractive Department of National Investment
Agency Kyrgyzstan Bikulon Damirbek said the pharmaceutical and textile sectors of Pakistan
hold vast scope for bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan, having a wide array of opportunities for
economic cooperation between the two countries.
He stated this while talking to a Pak trade delegation led by Kyrgyz honorary Consul Meher
Kashif Younis, currently visiting Kyrgyz to explore the potentials of enhancing bilateral trade,
said the consul's spokesman here Sunday.
Bikulon said Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector is one of the largest in the Islamic world, with
a diverse range of products catering to both domestic and international markets. Its pharmaceutical
companies have developed expertise in producing high-quality generic drugs, which could address
Kyrgyzstan's healthcare needs. By exploring partnerships and collaborations in this sector,
Kyrgyzstan could gain access to affordable medicines while Pakistan could expand its market
presence in Central Asia.
Bikulon said exploring the vast scope of Pakistan’s pharmaceuticals and textile industry in
Kyrgyzstan requires concerted efforts from both governments to facilitate trade and investment.
This could involve initiatives such as trade delegations, joint ventures, and the establishment
of trade agreements to create a conducive environment for business collaboration.
He was of the view that enhanced connectivity through improved transportation links and logistical
infrastructure would further facilitate trade between the two countries, asserting that investments
in transportation corridors and border facilitation measures would reduce trade barriers and
enhance the efficiency of cross-border trade.
On this occasion, Meher Kashif Younis said that Pakistan’s pharmaceuticals and textile industry
in Kyrgyzstan offer a significant opportunity to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.
"Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can unlock new avenues for economic growth and prosperity by
tapping into each others potential and fostering collaboration."
He said Pakistan's textile industry is a cornerstone of its economy, accounting for a significant
portion of its exports. With a well-established infrastructure and skilled workforce, Pakistan produces
a variety of textile products. Kyrgyzstan, with its strategic location in Central Asia, could serve
as a gateway for Pakistani textile exports to reach other countries in the region.
