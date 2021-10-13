Boeing announces third quarter deliveries

The Boeing Company on Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Boeing Company on Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021.

In commercial airplane programs, Boeing delivered 85 aircraft in the third quarter of 2021. The year-to-date delivery reached 241, including seven 737s to China's ICBC Leasing.

In its defense, space and security programs, 37 aircraft were delivered in the third quarter.

"We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," the company said.

According to Boeing, it increased 737 MAX deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 MAX to service in more international markets.

Production resources remain focused on inspections and rework and the 787 production rate remains lower than five airplanes per month.

"We are also continuing to complete comprehensive inspections across the 787 production system and within the supply chain, while holding detailed, transparent discussions with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), suppliers and our customers," it added.