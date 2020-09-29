BOI, MISHAL agree to unite for achieving GCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Investment (BOI) and the country partner institute of the World Economic Forum (WFF) on global competitiveness, MISHAL on Tuesday agreed for undertaking reforms alliance on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The board of Investment (BOI) and the country partner institute of the World Economic Forum (WFF) on global competitiveness, MISHAL on Tuesday agreed for undertaking reforms alliance on the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI).

The Board of Investment to Work with the World Economic Forum (WFF) country partner, MISHAL to assume reforms aligned to the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), said a press release issued here.

The Mishal team visited BOI and briefed Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms. Fareena Mazhar and her team on GCI.

The secretary BOI thanked the MISHAL team for elaborating the competitiveness challenges faced by Pakistan.

She also emphasized that the government of Pakistan was working in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to improve the country's competitiveness.

Chief Executive Officer of MISHAL Pakistan, Amir Jahangir said, "the Global Competitiveness report is the flagship report of the World Economic Forum, which identifies the attractiveness and the productivity of any country." There were factors and policies that determine the competitiveness of any country and Pakistan could improve if the right attention was given to institution building and appropriate policies, where the Primary focus should be in improving a more connected digital ecosystem of the country, he said.

The Director MISHAL , Puruesh Chaudhary informed the members of the BOI that 2020 report would be launched on November 18, 2020 and would include the impact of the COVID-19 on competitiveness, outlining economic policy measures that could revive economy while achieving economic transformations.

The 2020 special edition of the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) will reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on competitiveness and will outline forward-looking approaches in economic policy to achieve economic transformation and revival.

Additional Secretary/EDG BOI, MukarraamJah Ansari stated that Pakistan had been performing quite well on the EODB ranking and the government wanted to undertake the similar reforms in the areas which were included in the GCI report.

In the end, it was consented that the Board of Investment (BOI) , the government would work closely with MISHAL, the country partner institute for Future of Economic Progress System Initiative, World Economic Forum.