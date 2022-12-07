Brent Crude Dips Below $80 Per Barrel First Time Since January 6

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Global oil prices fall by more than 3% on Tuesday evening, and the price of Brent oil dipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since January 6.

As of 17:18 GMT, the price of February futures for Brent crude oil was trading down 3.35% to $79.91 per barrel, while January futures for WTI were falling 3.2% to $74.47.