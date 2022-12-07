UrduPoint.com

Brent Crude Dips Below $80 Per Barrel First Time Since January 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Brent Crude Dips Below $80 Per Barrel First Time Since January 6

Global oil prices fall by more than 3% on Tuesday evening, and the price of Brent oil dipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since January 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Global oil prices fall by more than 3% on Tuesday evening, and the price of Brent oil dipped below $80 per barrel for the first time since January 6.

As of 17:18 GMT, the price of February futures for Brent crude oil was trading down 3.35% to $79.91 per barrel, while January futures for WTI were falling 3.2% to $74.47.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price January February

Recent Stories

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA ..

Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties to Advance to FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

3 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

Army Chief visits forward troops in Tirah Valley

3 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

3 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,108 injured in 1,080 accidents in Pun ..

16 killed, 1,108 injured in 1,080 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered ..

Senate body asks PNC to provide list of registered nursing colleges

3 minutes ago
 Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US ..

Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US House Speaker to Dislodge Est ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.