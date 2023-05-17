Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Sponsors' List

Hungary will not agree to the allocation of money to Ukraine from the EU Peace Fund until the Hungarian OTP bank is excluded from the list of "sponsors of the war," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Hungary will not agree to the allocation of money to Ukraine from the EU Peace Fund until the Hungarian OTP bank is excluded from the list of "sponsors of the war," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"As long as (Hungarian bank) OTP is on the list of international sponsors of the war, we cannot support the allocation of a new tranche of 500 million euros ($540 million) from the European Peace Fund to Ukraine, we will not green light this," Szijjarto said on social media.