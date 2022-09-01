Bulgaria in Talks on Gas Supply With Gazprom, Expects Positive Result - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The authorities of Bulgaria are in negotiations on the resumption of gas supplies with Russian energy giant Gazprom, and hope for a positive outcome, acting Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said on Wednesday.

Supply to Bulgaria was cut off after it refused to pay for gas in rubles under new scheme proposed by President Vladimir Putin. Last week, Hristov said that Bulgaria has invited Gazprom to talk about resumption of gas supply.

"We are in touch with Gazprom and are trying to make sure the negotiations are fruitful, and the deliveries are resumed on favorable terms for us. These are extremely difficult negotiations, we are talking not only about gas supplies, but also about payment terms within the framework of European restrictions," Hristov told Bulgarian National Television.

The negotiations are "very intensive," the minister added.

Under the deal with Gazprom, Bulgaria has to use at least 80% of three billion cubic meters of gas supplied per year but has only used one billion so far, which could cost the country a lot of money if a legal dispute arises.

Hristov said that the current terms are unacceptable for the country in 2022 due to restrictions. Bulgaria wants to receive the other two billion cubic meters of gas in the first months of 2023 by using the European payment scheme.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in late March that countries imposing sanctions against Moscow will be required to pay for gas deliveries in rubles. Later, Putin signed a corresponding decree, saying that "unfriendly countries" - including all European Union states - that did not pay in rubles since April 1 will be considered as failing to fulfill their obligations under gas contracts.