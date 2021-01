KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..