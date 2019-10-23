Bullish trend continues, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 240.73 points to close at 33,439 points

UrduPoint.com
Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 240.73 points (0.73%) to close at 33439.69 points.

A total of 116,944,630 shares were traded compared to the trade of 83,612,250 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.590 billion compared to Rs 3.188 billion during last trading day.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 205 companies recorded increase,132 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,558,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.

02, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 6,773,000 and price per share of Rs16.26 and Quice Food with a volume of 6,647,000 and price per share of Rs3.25.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs310 per share, closing at Rs6610 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs7400The top decliners were Bhanero Tex. XD with the decrease of Rs45.74 per share, closing at Rs869.25 and Pak Services with the decrease of Rs36.79 per share closing at Rs991.31.

