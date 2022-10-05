UrduPoint.com

Business Community Supports Transformation Of Economy Into Riba-free System; Riaz Khattak

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Business community supports transformation of economy into riba-free system; Riaz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Muhammad Riaz Khattak has said the business community supports the transformation of Pakistan's economy and banking system into a riba-free system in accordance with the decision of Federal Shariat Court.

Talking to the delegation of Peshawar Small Chamber of Commerce here Wednesday, he said Shariat Court decision requires elimination of riba (interest) from the economy and banking system completely over the period of next five years, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

"The Shariat Court has set 2027 as the deadline for the complete ban on interest; terming it enough time to implement the decision. The verdict requires the government to make the necessary regulatory changes to facilitate the shifting on interest-free financial systems possible", he added.

Riaz Khattak called upon transforming Pakistan's economy and financial system into an equitable, asset-based, risk-sharing, and interest-free economy to avoid the ills and risks that come along with an interest-based system.

He maintained that Islamic banking has been enhancing their operation successfully and prudently in Pakistan and the market share of deposits and assets of Islamic banking in the total banking industry was 19.

4 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, for the year 2021.

Additionally, he said, net financing by Islamic banking institutions has increased by 38.1 percent in 2021, which is very strong growth in financing by any standard. The PBF official also said that on a macroeconomic scale, Pakistan's total revenue collection was expected to be Rs 7 trillion in fiscal year 2022-23 and out of which Rs 4 trillion would go towards debt servicing and interest payments, which would be approximately 56 percent of the total collection.

PBF Vice Chairman KP chapter, Malik Fareed has also proposed that SBP should come up with a clear road-map and framework for conversion of the interest-based system to an interest-free system in the stipulated time-frame of five years in line with the FSC's verdict and without employing any delaying tactics.

He stressed that the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, Banking Council and other stakeholders should come together and work towards making Pakistan a riba-free country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Business Chamber Market Commerce From Government Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

6 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.