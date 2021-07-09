Canadian Economy Adds 231,000 Jobs in June, Recouping Some of Spring Losses - Data

The Canadian economy gained 231,000 jobs in June, recouping some of the 275,000 jobs lost over the previous two months, the state statistics agency said on Friday

"Employment rose by 231,000 (+1.2%) in June, following a cumulative decline of 275,000 over the previous two months," Statistics Canada said in its monthly Labor Force Survey.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percent to 7.8 percent, Statistics Canada said.

The employment increase was led by part-time work - 264,000 part-time positions were added by the Canadian economy - primarily, in the accommodation and food services, and retail trade sectors, Statistics Canada said.

However, full-time employment declined by 33,000, the number of self-employed workers fell by 63,000 and the employment rate remains 1.7 below pre-pandemic levels.

Friday's job report points to the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau missing its target to restore pre-pandemic employment levels by June, Pierre Poilievre, the official opposition Conservative Party's jobs and industry critic, noted in a statement via Twitter.