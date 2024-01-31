- Home
Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industry And Commerce SM Tanveer Discusses Sugar Payment To TCP
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at Committee Room of Punjab Food Department on Wednesday to discuss the matter of payment for imported sugar to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22
A ministerial committee was constituted regarding release of funds for the purpose and approved payment of remaining principal amount of Rs.180 million, while the committee decided to negotiate with the TCP to pay the markup.
Caretaker Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Food and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
