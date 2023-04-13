UrduPoint.com

CDC Engages Industry Stakeholders On New E-Voting-related Amendments In Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 By SECP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

CDC engages industry stakeholders on new e-Voting-related amendments in Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 by SECP

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recently made amendments to the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 whereby the right to vote through an electronic voting facility must be provided to members of every listed company for all businesses classified as a special business under the Companies Act 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recently made amendments to the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 whereby the right to vote through an electronic voting facility must be provided to members of every listed company for all businesses classified as a special business under the Companies Act 2017. These amendments have especially been introduced to add greater value to the shareholders for their maximum participation by facilitating them to cast their votes with the accessibility of an e-voting system from anywhere in the world, thus bringing greater ease and transparency in the election/polling process while reducing/eliminating paper-based working at the issuer(s) end.

Being the leading Share Registrar Service partner, CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDCSR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, recently conducted a series of awareness sessions regarding these recent amendments, held at CDC's Karachi and Lahore Offices with representatives of listed companies.

�These sessions, hosted by CDCSR representatives, included a detailed presentation, system demo and Q&A sessions.� It must be highlighted here that CDCSR, being a proactive industry leader, has already been providing e-voting services since 2018 and is therefore fully capable of optimizing the challenges faced by capital market stakeholders due to the subject amendments.

These sessions were successful as the companies showed their confidence and willingness to opt for the e-voting solution offered by CDCSR for their upcoming events. CDCSR has successfully extended its eVoting facility to leverage the shareholders of the National Bank of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited & Synthetic Products Limited etc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Vote Company National Bank Of Pakistan 2017 2018 United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited Market All From Industry Share Askari Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefa ..

Russia's Novatek Says Improves Natural Gas Liquefaction Technology

4 minutes ago
 FDA launches smart card for residential, commercia ..

FDA launches smart card for residential, commercial properties

4 minutes ago
 To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman ..

To serve humanity, a way to worship God: Chairman PRCS

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's W ..

Moldovan Prosecutors Not Confirming Opposition's Warning About Transnistria 'Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

14 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.