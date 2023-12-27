Open Menu

CDWP Approves 7 Projects Worth Rs 85.24 Bln

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 07:26 PM

CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved five projects worth Rs 13 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that approved five projects worth Rs 13 billion.

Besides it recommended two development projects of Rs72.240 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration, a news release said.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from the Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions, and Chairman/ACS (Dev) from Provincial Governments participated in the meeting.

Two projects namely "Upgradation of Transmission Network & Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan(revised) worth Rs.1999 million and "Prime Minister's Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital (revised)" worth Rs 5000 million were approved.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presented a projected "Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory" worth Rs 8289.913 million which the forum recommended to ECNEC for approval.

The project envisages the establishment of state of the art R&D Laboratory to detect/analyze microorganisms.

Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for the detection of novel, exotic, emerging and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as R&D facility which is an absolute necessity.

The CDWP also okayed two projects of the Ministry of Law & Justice namely “Construction of Litigants Facilitation center for Litigants and Lawyers in Sector G-10/ 1Islamabad" with a cost of Rs.1862 million and "Establishment of 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad (revised)" worth Rs 2232.736 million.

The forum approved a project related to Skill development internships titled "Baaikhtiyar Nojwan Internship Program Balochistan" worth Rs1850 million which has full funding by the World Bank.

The CDWP recommended a project of the Sindh government namely "Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) (revised)" worth Rs.63950.374 million to ECNEC for approval.

The project is proposed to be financed by World Bank’s loan of Rs61116.815 million under Investment Project Financing(IPF) and Rs 2833.559 million by the Sindh government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Loan Balochistan World Bank Lawyers Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Click (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in At ..

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in Attock

12 minutes ago
 Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many ..

Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many more months'

11 minutes ago
 969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti ..

969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti-encroachment operations

12 minutes ago
 DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one ..

DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing on ev ..

13 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach f ..

Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach for GLOF-II Success

13 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of K ..

PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of Kachhi Canal Project

13 minutes ago
The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affai ..

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviews measure ..

13 minutes ago
 PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy conditio ..

PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy condition in city

13 minutes ago
 3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

28 minutes ago
 Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

28 minutes ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties w ..

Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business