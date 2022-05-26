UrduPoint.com

CEO KP-EZDMC Holds Meeting With VC University Of Engineering & Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:29 PM

CEO KP-EZDMC holds meeting with VC University of Engineering & Technology

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) met with the Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar with the aim of enabling and engaging university students in skill development and increased employability, said a press release issued here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) met with the Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar with the aim of enabling and engaging university students in skill development and increased employability, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Future collaborations were thoroughly addressed, and plans were made to involve engineering graduates in KP-EZDMC's upcoming initiatives.

The land issue prevailing in the Jalozai economic zone was also one of the items on the agenda to be addressed in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Company University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat ag ..

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

1 minute ago
 Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

1 minute ago
 Netherlands, a key investor in various sectors of ..

Netherlands, a key investor in various sectors of Pakistan: Commerce Minister

1 minute ago
 Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 SSP issues offer letters to 108 police constables

SSP issues offer letters to 108 police constables

4 minutes ago
 Child marriages key factor in secondary school dro ..

Child marriages key factor in secondary school dropout: Research

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.