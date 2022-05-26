CEO KP-EZDMC holds meeting with VC University of Engineering & Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) met with the Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar with the aim of enabling and engaging university students in skill development and increased employability, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Future collaborations were thoroughly addressed, and plans were made to involve engineering graduates in KP-EZDMC's upcoming initiatives.

The land issue prevailing in the Jalozai economic zone was also one of the items on the agenda to be addressed in the meeting.