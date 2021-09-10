UrduPoint.com

Chairman FBR For Ensuring EODB Under PM's Package For Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:26 PM

Chairman FBR for ensuring EODB under PM's package for construction

Chairman, Fedral Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Friday directed that Ease of Doing Business (EODB) must be ensured to the registered projects under the PM's Package for construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Fedral board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Friday directed that Ease of Doing business (EODB) must be ensured to the registered projects under the PM's Package for construction sector.

Chairing a meeting to review progress of Prime Minister's relief package to construction industry, he said that regular update on the progress be communicated through media on weekly basis, said a press release issued.

Federal Board of Revenue's Policy Wing gave a detailed briefing about the progress made under Relief Package.

Member IR Policy assisted by Chief IR Policy informed the Chairman that so far 1321 persons have registered themselves through the online system of FBR in 2125 projects. Out of these registered projects, 1775 are new projects whereas 350 are existing projects.

The total declared investment made in these registered projects comes to Rs. 493 billion. PM's Construction Package was introduced through Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 on 19th April, 2020.

The salient features of the package include fixed tax for builders and developers, immunity from probe and concessions from withholding of taxes.

FBR has provided all the required facilitation to the beneficiaries of the package which include establishment of dedicated web page, a dedicated email to address inquiries and an online step by step guide for the builders and developers.

Besides, a comprehensive set of FAQs for potential buyers and investors was developed which is available on FBR website.

Moreover, wide publicity through media campaigns was also done to maximize the gains of this relief package.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Immunity Guide Progress April FBR 2020 Media All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violatio ..

Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violation of Russian Law Ahead of Duma ..

10 seconds ago
 AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll ov ..

AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll over 40,000 children in schools

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

35 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks seeks int'l community's role to resol ..

AJK PM seeks seeks int'l community's role to resolve Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago
 Celtic's Japan star Furuhashi ruled out for severa ..

Celtic's Japan star Furuhashi ruled out for several weeks

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases reported in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.