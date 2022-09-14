Chairman SECP for developing capital market by increasing investor base

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for developing the capital market by focusing on increasing the investor base and enhanced investments by brokerage industry on expanding their IT infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for developing the capital market by focusing on increasing the investor base and enhanced investments by brokerage industry on expanding their IT infrastructure.

The chairman along with senior officials visited pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and held a meeting to review all facets of capital market development, challenges, current progress and outstanding developments. The other objectives of the meeting included revisiting the overall vision set out for capital market development, said a press release received here. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Khan said that consultative sessions with the market stakeholders would continue as an ongoing process .

The meeting was well-attended by the securities brokerage industry, while brokers from Islamabad and Lahore joined the session through a video link. In the session, senior market participants including Munir Khanani from Munir Khanani Securities, Rizwan Khan from JS Global Securities, Noman Adam from Adam Securities, Mohammad Sohail from Topline Securities, Afroze Merchant from Merchant Investments and others made valuable suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, psx MD and CEO Farrukh Khan welcomed the Chairman SECP along with the capital market stakeholders and said that market participants were keen to address matters pertaining to development of the capital market, with particular focus on business and regulatory reforms made in the recent past.

He also acknowledged and thanked the SECP and PSX teams along with the TREC Holders for their commitment to the progress and enhancement of the capital market.

"This effort is part of significant number of steps taken to grow the capital markets," he said, adding, "it will increase the number of investors, facilitate and encourage larger number of issuers, and introduce new products to enhance the capital market experience for all market participants."