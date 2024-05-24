Open Menu

Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Interacts With SCCI Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Chief Collector Customs Appraisement interacts with SCCI members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chief Collector Customs Appraisement (Punjab) Lahore Saima Shehzad, along with Collector Customs Sialkot Saima Aftab, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday for foster cooperation of the business community and addressing customs-related challenges to bolster regional trade.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, and Dr. Mariam Nouman, president of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS), welcomed the officials. In a meeting held at the SCCI Auditorium, the SCCI president apprised Chief Collector Saima Shehzad of the hurdles confronting local businesses. Highlighting Sialkot's pivotal role as an export hub, he emphasised the city's contribution to foreign exchange earnings and national economic prosperity.

President Malik lauded SCCI's pioneering efforts in fostering a culture of export promotion and community development. Notable initiatives spearheaded by the SCCI, including the establishment of Sialkot Dry Port, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), and AirSial, were hailed as milestones in the city's progress.

During the dialogue, the SCCI president delineated several challenges faced by Sialkot's business community, including delays in duty drawback payments, impediments to importing polyurethane under SRO 492 for the football industry, and issues related to various customs schemes and procedures.

Assuring prompt redress, the chief collector affirmed her commitment to resolving the highlighted issues. Recognising the pivotal role of Sialkot's business community in national economic growth, she pledged to streamline customs processes for smoother trade operations.

The meeting, attended by representatives of the Sialkot business community, underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing pertinent trade concerns.

Earlier, Chief Collector Saima Shehzad conducted a visit to the Collectorate of Customs Sambrial Sialkot, where discussions were held with customs officials, exporters, and stakeholders from various trade-related entities. Concerns raised during the interaction, including high transport costs and issues of double duties, were met with assurances of swift resolution and proactive engagement with relevant authorities.

The chief collector reiterated the importance of transparent communication between customs authorities and stakeholders, emphasising the need for timely settlement of government dues and prompt reporting of recoverable arrears.

The visit underscored the commitment of customs authorities to facilitate trade and address the concerns of the business community, reaffirming the importance of collaborative efforts in driving economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Football Lahore Resolution Exchange Business Punjab Visit Progress Sialkot Sambrial Chamber Hub Women Commerce From Government Industry Airport

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

2 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

16 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

16 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

16 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

16 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

16 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business