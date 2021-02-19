China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's Hushen 300 index futures closed higher on Friday, with the contract for February 2021 up 0.26 percent to finish at 5,762.8 points

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China's Hushen 300 index futures closed higher on Friday, with the contract for February 2021 up 0.26 percent to finish at 5,762.8 points.

The March 2021 contract gained 0.21 percent to close at 5,746.2 points. The June 2021 contract was up 0.24 percent to finish at 5,682.2 points. The September 2021 contract went up 0.

26 percent to finish at 5,610 points.

The stock-index contracts, agreements to buy or sell the Hushen 300 Index at a preset value on an agreed date, are designed to allow investors to bet on and profit from either gains or declines in the market.

The index futures were launched at the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) and started trading from April 16, 2010. The CFFEX has set the base value for all the contracts at 3,399 points.