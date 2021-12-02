UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Trade In Goods Hit Record High In First 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:36 PM

China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in first 10 months

Trade between China and Russia saw robust growth this year, with bilateral trade in goods reaching a record of 115.6 billion U.S. dollars during the first 10 months, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Trade between China and Russia saw robust growth this year, with bilateral trade in goods reaching a record of 115.6 billion U.S. Dollars during the first 10 months, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China's direct investment in Russia grew 39.1 percent year on year during the period, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press briefing.

China and Russia are actively negotiating an intergovernmental agreement on international lunar research station cooperation, Shu said, adding that the two sides have also made progress in deepening cooperation on industrial and supply chains, advancing cooperation in emerging areas, and strengthening multilateral cooperation in an all-round way.

Talking about the 26th regular meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin held via video link, Shu said the meeting injected new impetus into the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Shu Progress Commerce Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U2 ..

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U21

3 minutes ago
 Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles marke ..

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles markets

3 minutes ago
 Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU ..

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU review

4 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

4 minutes ago
 KP Games weightlifting competition ends

KP Games weightlifting competition ends

4 minutes ago
 Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: ..

Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: president

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.