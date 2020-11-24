UrduPoint.com
China Supports Gwadar Port's Greater Role In Regional Cooperation On Trade, Goods

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:32 PM

China supports Gwadar Port's greater role in regional cooperation on trade, goods

Expressing happiness over start of international transit activities at the Gwadar Port, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China supported the greater role of the port, an important component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project, in the regional cooperation on trade and goods

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Expressing happiness over start of international transit activities at the Gwadar Port, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China supported the greater role of the port, an important component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project, in the regional cooperation on trade and goods.

"We are glad to see the new progress. We support the Gwadar Port's greater role in the regional cooperation on trade and goods," he said during his regular briefing held here.

The international transit activities have started with arrival of first fish cargo at the Gwadar port for onward shipment to China. In the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo, including LPG, steel pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan is scheduled to arrive at the Gwadar Port.

Zhao Lijain informed that during his posting as deputy head of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, he visited the Gwadar port for six times, adding, "From its building and use, I am quite impressed by the achievements in the Gwadar Port.

"� He remarked that facts had proven that China Pakistan Economic Corridor had not only delivering benefits to Chinese and Pakistani people but had also facilitated the regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

"We are confident that with efforts from all parties, the CPEC will surely play a more positive role in helping the region achieve prosperity," he added.

The arrival of a ship carrying 200 tonnes of fish consignment from the international water for onward shipment to China in refrigerated containers was the outcome of a special initiative taken under guidance of the prime minister to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port. This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port.

A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders to transform the port into a major transit trade hub.

