BEIJING, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 12.6 basis points to 1.614 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate went up 3.2 basis points to 2.12 percent, the one-month rate fell 0.1 basis points to 2.

418 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.4 basis points to 2.664 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.