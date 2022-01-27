UrduPoint.com

January 27, 2022

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 12.6 basis points to 1.614 percent Thursday

The seven-day rate went up 3.2 basis points to 2.12 percent, the one-month rate fell 0.1 basis points to 2.

418 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.4 basis points to 2.664 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

