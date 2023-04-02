UrduPoint.com

China's PV Industry Reports Robust Growth In First 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's PV industry reports robust growth in first 2 months

BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :China's photovoltaic (PV) sector posted robust growth in the first two months of 2023 with major products of the industrial chain logging year-on-year growth rates of around 60 per cent, official data showed.

The country produced about 176,000 tonnes of polysilicon during the period, up more than 60 per cent from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The output of polysilicon wafers expanded 78 per cent over the previous year, the data showed.

In the two-month period, the output of crystalline silicon PV cells rose 57.5 per cent to reach 62.2 gigawatts, while that of modules hiked 62.2 per cent, according to the ministry.

