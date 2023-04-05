Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chinese Automaker FAW Reports Robust Exports In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Chinese automaker FAW reports robust exports in Q1

CHANGCHUN, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd. exported 15,000 complete vehicles in the first quarter of this year (Q1), up 125 percent year on year.

In 2022, the export value of the group subsidiaries, FAW Jiefang, FAW Benteng and its leading sedan brand Hongqi, registered a record high of over 6 billion Yuan (about 872 million U.S. Dollars), said Yang Dayong, chairman of China FAW Group Import and Export Co.

, Ltd.

The company has been accelerating the expansion of Hongqi in the overseas high-end auto market, and is planning to boost overseas sales of Hongqi to a level where it will account for over 10 percent of Hongqi's total sales by 2025 and 25 percent of Hongqi's total sales by 2030.

The state-owned FAW Group was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in the city of Changchun in the northeastern province of Jilin, which is known as the cradle of China's auto industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import China Company Vehicles Jilin Changchun Market Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.