Chinese Brands Bring Quality, Affordable Cars To Angola: Official

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chinese vehicle brands are bringing high-quality and affordable cars to Angola, said Amadeu Nunes, the secretary of state for commerce of Angola, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the first 4S store of Great Wall Motors (GWM), on Wednesday, in Luanda, Angola's capital.

Nunes said that more Chinese brands in Angola will enrich the country's automotive market, creating more competition and offering customers quality and affordable products.

"GWM, as a Chinese brand, once again demonstrates the importance of the close commercial friendship between our countries, and I would like to highlight that China is one of the fundamental partners in our development," he said.

Joshwa Lourenco, the head of sales for GWM in Angola, told Xinhua that many Chinese brands are present in the Angolan market and are well-accepted by customers.

"In terms of both price and quality, Chinese brands, in general, have already shown good results in the Angolan market," he said.

GWM, China's leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, marked its official entry into the Angolan market with the launch of its first 4S store, a car dealership model that takes a full-service approach by bringing together sales, service, spare parts and survey into one stop.

