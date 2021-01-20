Chinese shares higher at midday Wednesday

China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.01 percent higher at 3,566.67 points

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.01 percent higher at 3,566.67 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.88 percent to end at 15,136.68 points at midday.