UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:41 PM

Chinese shares higher at midday Wednesday

China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.01 percent higher at 3,566.67 points

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.01 percent higher at 3,566.67 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went up 0.88 percent to end at 15,136.68 points at midday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai

Recent Stories

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

2 minutes ago

Roundup: Concerns grow over global disparities in ..

1 minute ago

Nigeria Prepares to Get First 100,000 Pfizer Vacci ..

1 minute ago

PHA set to organise flowers show

1 minute ago

Cotton futures open higher

1 minute ago

PM to visit South Waziristan today

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.