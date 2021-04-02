UrduPoint.com
Chinese Stocks Close Higher 2 April 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

Shanghai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Stocks in mainland China finished on a positive note Friday following a rally on Wall Street, while investors were also upbeat about recent date indicating Chinese economy was on the recovery track.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.52 percent, or 18.06 points, to 3,484.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.89 percent, or 19.89 points, to 2,262.08.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

