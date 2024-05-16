Open Menu

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1020 Against USD Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 29 pips to 7.1020 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

More Stories From Business