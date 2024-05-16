Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1020 Against USD Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The central parity rate of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 29 pips to 7.1020 against the U.S. Dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Business
-
Japanese economy shrinks by 2%, worse than forecasts26 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open26 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open2 hours ago
-
Commerce minister chairs high-level Committee on export facilitation2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 20245 hours ago
-
Govt announce to decrease in petrol by Rs 15.39, HSD by Rs 7.88 per liter14 hours ago
-
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre14 hours ago
-
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister15 hours ago