Citrus growers demand Rs 1,200/40kg citrus rate

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The citrus growers have rejected All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association's (PFVA) decision of dixing Rs 600 per 40-kilogram rate and demanded the government to pay attention to farmers' rights.

They said last year 40-kg kinnow were purchased for Rs 850 to 1,100 while now Rs 600 rate had been decided by the PFVA.

President Kinnow Growers Association Hamid Saleem Warraich said the rate should be fixed at Rs 1,200 per 40 kilogram.

He said exporters and processing mafia were creating hurdles for farmers and the incumbent government should provide growers their right.