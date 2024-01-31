Civil service academy officers visit CCP for interactive session

As part of their training under 51st Common Training Programme (CTP), a syndicate group of 20 probationary officers from the Civil Service Academy, visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for an interactive session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) As part of their training under 51st Common Training Programme (CTP), a syndicate group of 20 probationary officers from the Civil Service academy, visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for an interactive session.

Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, member office of Fair Trade Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), CCP, presided over the session, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he discussed the measures taken by CCP including the establishment of a MIU to effectively implement the competition law.

The syndicate group was led by faculty Incharge, Rehmat Wali Khan, Deputy Director.

The group members who are currently researching the "Implications of Fifth Industrial Revolution (IR 5.0) on Public Sector Management in Pakistan," asked multiple questions.

Responding to the questions, Saeed A Nawaz underscored the significant challenges and opportunities presented by the advent of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

The syndicate group also benefited from a comprehensive presentation delivered by Shahzad Hussain, DG (Advocacy), Registrar CCP. The presentation explained the substantive provision of Competition Law dealing with abuse of dominance, prohibited agreements, deceptive marketing, and mergers and acquisitions.

It also traced the historical trajectory of Competition Law highlighting its pivotal role in fostering a competitive environment conducive to Pakistan's economic progress. Reflecting on the visit, the syndicate group members expressed gratitude to the CCP for the warm hospitality and offering invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities posed by IR 5.0. The visiting members found the engagement beneficial for their research, press release added.