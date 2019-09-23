UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Change A Greater Threat That Pak-India War: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:36 PM

Climate change a greater threat that Pak-India war: Mian Zahid Hussain

Pakistan, India facing a real threat from climate change, South Asia most vulnerable to climate change

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said Pakistan and India are facing a serious threat of climate change which is a greater threat than war.

The devastation of climate change will be more serious than a war between Pakistan and India, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that climate change is no longer a scientific subject but a reality while south Asia remains most vulnerable area in the world but little has been done to tackle it.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the summer and winter are becoming extreme by the passage of time while heat waves have become a norm. Pakistan has faced up to 51 degrees centigrade of heat during last year which is a record, he added.

The former minister noted that the pattern climate and rains are rapidly changing while floods continue to hit masses. Glaciers are melting with a rapid pace damaging the river system.

He noted that Baluchistan and some areas of Sindh faces drought-like situation and dependence on groundwater is increasing, which has become a threat to already low agricultural output.

Air pollution has also emerged as a threat to agriculture, livestock, and masses but little has been done to tackle it.

Pakistan and India are more concerned about their share of water under the Indus water treaty and less concerned about the emerging threat of climate change which has hit tens of millions of people.

Pakistan is the eighth country in the list of nations vulnerable to climate change which calls for immediate action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India World Business Water Agriculture Alliance All Share Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

25 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

25 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

34 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

37 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.