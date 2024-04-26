Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Three ships namely, Seaspan Beacon, SSL Brahmaputra and Haj Muhammad scheduled to load/offload Container and Cement, berthed at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile another ship ‘Doha’ with Liquefied Natural Gas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Seaspan Beacon, Seacon Yokohama, Asia Liberty, Bateleur and Hansa Oslo are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 115,266 tonnes, comprising 87,961 tonnes imports cargo and 27,305 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,291 Containers (2,188 TEUs Imports and 1,103 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Lila Ace and Doha carrying Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL and EETL on today 26 th April, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Nabuco and Apollon-D are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Business
-
Machinery equipment assembling grew by 70.98% in 08 months1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs245,0001 hour ago
-
Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's $38.8 billion takeover bid2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 20245 hours ago
-
Chinese minister felicitates Ahsan Iqbal on reappointment as Planning minister14 hours ago
-
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties15 hours ago
-
Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows16 hours ago
-
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting17 hours ago