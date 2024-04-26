Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Three ships namely, Seaspan Beacon, SSL Brahmaputra and Haj Muhammad scheduled to load/offload Container and Cement, berthed at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Doha’ with Liquefied Natural Gas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Seaspan Beacon, Seacon Yokohama, Asia Liberty, Bateleur and Hansa Oslo are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 115,266 tonnes, comprising 87,961 tonnes imports cargo and 27,305 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,291 Containers (2,188 TEUs Imports and 1,103 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Lila Ace and Doha carrying Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL and EETL on today 26 th April, while two more container ships, CMA CGM Nabuco and Apollon-D are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

