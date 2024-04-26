Open Menu

Coca-Cola Invests An Additional $22 Million In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Coca-Cola has invested $22 million in the beverage sector, specifically in technology upgrades, capacity enhancement of its export potential, and employment for over half a million local professionals along its chain.

This new investment is in addition to the $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System since 2008, said a news release issued here on Friday.

To discuss future investments in Special Economic Zones, Iain McLaughlin, President Global Commercial Product Supply, The Coca-Cola Company, met with the Secretary Punjab board of Investment Ehsan Bhutta.

McLaughlin reassured the Punjab government of the company’s commitment to the nation’s growth potential.

Secretary Bhutta praised Coca-Cola as an investment success story, highlighting the private sector growth potential in the country.

In April, the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif also presented Coca-Cola with the highest taxpayer appreciation award.

